Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.29. 1,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 142,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

