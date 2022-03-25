Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Update

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LZRFY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,236. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

About Localiza Rent a Car (Get Rating)

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

