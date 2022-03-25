London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LNSTY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 253,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,068. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $29.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNSTY. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($119.14) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9,050.00.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

