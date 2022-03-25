Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Short Interest Update

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the February 28th total of 726,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 454.0 days.

Shares of LOIMF stock remained flat at $$28.61 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Loomis AB has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54.

Get Loomis AB (publ) alerts:

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $620.82 million during the quarter.

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It offers cash in transit, analysis, planning, cash management services and international services for banks, retailers and other companies. The firm also operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segment focuses on cash handling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.