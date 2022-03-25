Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Down 10%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 414,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,335,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

The stock has a market cap of $589.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth $40,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

