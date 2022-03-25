Lotto Achieves Market Cap of $12.81 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Lotto has a total market cap of $12.81 million and $3,280.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lotto has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.72 or 0.00278104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013435 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

