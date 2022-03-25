Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $438.00 at MKM Partners

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at MKM Partners from $481.00 to $438.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.92.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,119. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.85. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

