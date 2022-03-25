Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $438.00 at MKM Partners

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at MKM Partners from $481.00 to $438.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.92.
Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,119. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.85. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
