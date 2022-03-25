Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 149,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,365,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

