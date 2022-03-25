Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUVU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.18. Luvu Brands has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 2.24.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator, a brand category of products for enhancing sexual performance; and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

