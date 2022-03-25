LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €770.36 ($846.55).

Several research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($901.10) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €787.00 ($864.84) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €815.00 ($895.60) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €770.00 ($846.15) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up €0.40 ($0.44) during trading on Friday, hitting €624.70 ($686.48). 382,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($286.32). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €660.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €675.23.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

