Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Short Interest Up 435,900.0% in March

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,000 shares, an increase of 435,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,360.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAANF remained flat at $$0.42 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.61.

Get Maanshan Iron & Steel alerts:

About Maanshan Iron & Steel (Get Rating)

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers hot and cold rolled, galvanized, and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.