Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $27.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 61566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.