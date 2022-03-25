Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,053,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJWL remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,762,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Majic Wheels has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

