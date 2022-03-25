MakiSwap (MAKI) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. MakiSwap has a market cap of $1.22 million and $204,386.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00046251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.12 or 0.06985049 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,332.16 or 0.99887181 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 126.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.00299385 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

