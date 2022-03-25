MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Up 7.8% This Week

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $36.50 million and $2.95 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0806 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00035085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00112183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 452,771,260 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

