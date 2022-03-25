Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MKS. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.49) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.70) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 231.13 ($3.04).

MKS stock traded up GBX 2.64 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 156.49 ($2.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158,114. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 263 ($3.46). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 186.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

