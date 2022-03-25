Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.86.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

MMC opened at $164.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.97 and a 200-day moving average of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $117.21 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

