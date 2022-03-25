Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.86.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MMC opened at $164.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $117.21 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.