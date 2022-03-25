Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,659,000 after buying an additional 2,706,929 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $350,304,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMC opened at $164.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $117.21 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

