Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 625 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 4.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $315.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.30 and a 200-day moving average of $362.52. The firm has a market cap of $329.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.45 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

