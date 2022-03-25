Masari (MSR) Price Reaches $0.0213

Masari (MSR) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Masari has a total market cap of $341,337.28 and approximately $499.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Masari has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

