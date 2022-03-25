Master Contract Token Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (MCT)

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $381,105.46 and $30,467.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.03 or 0.06997528 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00107793 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00039547 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

