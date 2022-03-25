Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Short Interest Update

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 3,233.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MMND remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Mastermind has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

