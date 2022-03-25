Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Short Interest Update

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 3,233.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MMND remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Mastermind has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.96.
