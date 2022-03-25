Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,392 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.9% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $304.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $231.10 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

