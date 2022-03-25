MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MAV traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.90. The company had a trading volume of 42,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,100. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$5.80. The stock has a market cap of C$35.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

