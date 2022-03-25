MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of MAV traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.90. The company had a trading volume of 42,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,100. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$5.80. The stock has a market cap of C$35.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01.
About MAV Beauty Brands (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.