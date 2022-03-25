MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.29 million and $95,455.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,320.80 or 0.99959863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00063423 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00135553 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00261731 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005067 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001227 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001573 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

