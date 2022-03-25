Maxcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $246,533.09 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $246,533.09 and $74.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,562.93 or 0.99961609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00065703 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.60 or 0.00288477 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00134991 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.20 or 0.00271863 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004918 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

