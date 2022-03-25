MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Gap Up to $7.65

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.93. MaxCyte shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 2,538 shares changing hands.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 52.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
