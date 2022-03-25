MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Short Interest Update

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,559,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MSMY remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 304,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,005. MC Endeavors has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
MC Endeavors Company Profile (Get Rating)
