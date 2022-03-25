McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.49. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $310.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

