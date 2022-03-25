Mdex One Day Volume Hits $7.86 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Mdex has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $211.58 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00046658 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.53 or 0.07023166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,322.73 or 0.99594623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043098 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 871,425,338 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

