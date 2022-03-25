MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 87.61% and a negative net margin of 241.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. MedAvail updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

MDVL stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MedAvail by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MedAvail by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 58,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

