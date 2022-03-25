Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Short Interest Update

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, an increase of 150,800.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MSAC remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,698. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Get Medicus Sciences Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSAC. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,580,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 402,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 230,190 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 817,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 224,300 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.