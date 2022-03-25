MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$24.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.52.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 20.31. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$21.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total value of C$327,521.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,794.17. Also, Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$1,591,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,622,852.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,900 shares of company stock worth $2,287,122.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

