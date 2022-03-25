Megacoin (MEC) Hits Market Cap of $176,382.50

Megacoin (MEC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $176,382.50 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00278888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013319 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,893,667 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

