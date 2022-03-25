MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 176.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MEIP. StockNews.com raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $240.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.38.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $32,977,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,753,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,576 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 8,533,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 474,569 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

