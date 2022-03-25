MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

MEIP stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $240.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.38.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Frigate Ventures LP boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Frigate Ventures LP now owns 1,944,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 627,554 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $3,487,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

