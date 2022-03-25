Membrana (MBN) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,010.00

Membrana (MBN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Membrana coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Membrana has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Membrana has a market capitalization of $83,532.68 and $2,010.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00035387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00112822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Membrana Profile

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 379,943,490 coins. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official website for Membrana is membrana.io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana

Membrana Coin Trading

