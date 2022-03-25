Meme (MEME) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005015 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001215 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00032092 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.59 or 0.00744895 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

