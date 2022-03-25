MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,757.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,236.44 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $858.99 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,060.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,320.45.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

