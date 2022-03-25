Meridian Network Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LOCK)

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $154,241.94 and $76.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.96 or 0.00308539 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004694 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000650 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $600.80 or 0.01353500 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars.

