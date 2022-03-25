Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $83.10

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.10 and last traded at $83.36, with a volume of 412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average is $105.39.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,912 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.