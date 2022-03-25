Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $83.10

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.10 and last traded at $83.36, with a volume of 412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.86.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average is $105.39.
In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,912 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
