MetaHash Market Capitalization Tops $13.93 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $354,237.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.07 or 0.07101999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,547.66 or 0.99927365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00043901 BTC.

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,327,300,829 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,676,169 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

