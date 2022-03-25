MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Lessened by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 183.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 364.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 187,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

