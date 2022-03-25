Mettalex Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $677,310.18 and $285,809.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 584.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.89 or 0.00895345 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.31 or 0.06993919 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,236.11 or 0.99791370 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Buying and Selling Mettalex

