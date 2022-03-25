MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFAGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NYSE MFA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.09. 30,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,828. MFA Financial has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

MFA Financial’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,452,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 73.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,365 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,711,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,124 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,191,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

