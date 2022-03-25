MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 698,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,756,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 46,329 shares during the period.

CMU stock remained flat at $$3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,344. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0153 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

