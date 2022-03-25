MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MCHVY remained flat at $$7.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756. MGM China has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

