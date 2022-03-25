MIB Coin Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $598,383.39 and approximately $107.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00076705 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000174 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 430,278,017 coins and its circulating supply is 152,976,089 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.