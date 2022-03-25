Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management owned about 0.30% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNMD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $3,596,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,681,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 997,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $2,356,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $776,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $759,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
