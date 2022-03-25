Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management owned about 0.30% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNMD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $3,596,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,681,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 997,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $2,356,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $776,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $759,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of MNMD traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 1.20. 19,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,880. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 0.79 and a 52-week high of 5.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $498.69 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

