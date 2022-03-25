MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Shares Down 1.6%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 104,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 129,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIND. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of MIND Technology by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.

