MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Shares Down 1.6%

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDGet Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 104,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 129,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIND. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of MIND Technology by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIND)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.